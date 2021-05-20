James Watson, 78, Manhattan, KS, passed May 15, 2021.
Memorial service was Saturday, May 22nd, 2021, LDS Church, 2812 Marlatt Ave., Manhattan, KS, 2 pm.
Celebration of Life will be May 27th, 2021, 1 pm - 5 pm, Three Rivers Engraving, 126 W. Flint Hills Blvd., Junction City, KS.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.