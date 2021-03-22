Jerald (Nub) Acker, 74, of Junction City, KS, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on March 19, 2021. Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City is assisting the family with arrangements.
A memorial service will be held at 10 am on March 27, 2021, at the Sutphen Mill Christian Church, with Pastor Brad Cox officiating.
Jerald was born on September 19, 1946, in Onega, Kansas, to Leslie and Violet (Shepherd) Acker. Early in life he moved to rural Junction City to reside at the family homestead.
Jerald graduated from Dickinson County Community High School. Jerald met and then married Carol Newbury on July 21, 1967 at the First Christian Church of Junction City, KS.
Holding various jobs including putting up hay on local lands, he later owned and operated his own semi. After the death of his son, Jerald went to work for Wilhoite’s and was known to be able to fix any John Deere baler. He retired as a supervisor with a company that specialized in train derailment and railroad car demolition and salvage.
You could always count on Jerald to offer a helping hand to his family, friends and neighbors. He wasn’t one to sit idle for very long and could find him in his shop tinkering on a project. He truly will be missed for his friendliness and sense of humor that he always willing to share.
Jerald is survived by his loving family: wife, Carol of Junction City, KS; his two daughters, Natasha (David) Kelly of Junction City, KS, and Joye (Sam) Gfeller of Chapman, KS; two brothers, Corky (Rita) Acker of Topeka, KS, and Chub (Jackie) Acker of St. Marys, KS; grandchildren, Caitlyn and Shannon Kelly, and Shailynn and Jacob Gfeller along with a host of loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Derald Acker, one brother, Donald Acker, and his sister, Mary Lou Patrick.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sutphen Mill Christian Church 3117 Paint Rd, Chapman KS, 67431 and Interim Hospice of Topeka 1251 SW Arrowhead Rd, Topeka, KS 66604.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.