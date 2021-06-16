Services for John Spangler of Manhattan, who passed away March 30, 2020, peacefully at home, will be held Friday, June 18 at the First United Methodist Church at 10:30 am. Arrangements with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home.
