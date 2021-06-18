Kang Cha Compton, age 80, of Milford, Kansas, died June 15, 2021, at her residence.
She was born November 28, 1940, in Korea.
Mrs. Compton was the owner and operator of several businesses including a bar in South Dakota, dry clean laundry pick-up station in Grandview, MO, and a family restaurant in Belton, Missouri.
She was married to Eugene Allan Compton in August of 1990, in Jackson County, MO. Mr. Compton survives of the home. Additional survivors include her two sons: Reggie and Damon Parker; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, June 24th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, June 25th, at the Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Kansas City, MO. Mrs. Compton will be buried next to her mother Kumcho No.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502, is assisting the family with arrangements.
