Karen May, 76, of Hopkinsville, KY, formerly of Junction City, KS, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, in Nashville, TN.
Private services in Hopkinsville have been held, and her cremated remains are to be inurned in a graveside ceremony January 23, 2021, 3:30pm at the Lincolnville Cemetery of Lincolnville, KS.
A celebration of life with visiting after will be held before inurnment at the American Legion post #45, 201 E 4th St., Junction City, KS 66441, 12:00pm to 2:30pm with Pastor Mark Hatcher officiating.
Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements in Kentucky, and the Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City, KS will be assisting the family with services in Kansas.
A native of Junction City, Kansas, Karen was born January 23, 1944, the daughter of the late Charles Metcalfe and Avis Irene Edwards Metcalfe. She was a dedicated homemaker, but also worked outside the home at Leech & Mudd Dry Cleaning, as a tailor on Fort Riley, as an associate at Wal-Mart in Junction City, was a team member at Wire Harness of Junction City, and as an emergency operator on Fort Riley.
Karen did many things in her leisure time. She was a past American Legion Auxiliary Chaplain. She had a great love of horses. For a time she ran a boarding stable on Eighth Street in Junction City. She loved to care for and ride the horses. She helped raise and show Appaloosa Horses. She also spent time with her husband, Harry May, and she loved to go caving with him. Above all, Karen loved her family and friends. She was a caring wife, loving mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother, and loyal friend.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son: George Lawrence May; a grandson: Jesse George Arvizo; a granddaughter: Nichole Lynn Narducci; and three brothers: Charles, James, and Gary Metcalfe.
Survivors include her loving family: husband Harry May, Sr. of Junction City, KS; her children Susan Irene (Jesse Arvizo) Might of Queen Creek, AZ, Linda Booth of Hopkinsville, KY, Harry G. (Janet) May, Jr. of Tyler, TX, Christina Sophia (Steven) Hurst of Fort Supply, OK, Robert May of Junction City, KS, Matthew May of Hopkinsville, KY, Eric Marquis (Melody) Narducci of Clarksville, TN, Leza Lynn (Earlvin Jackson) Narducci of Houston, TX, and Mark Steven (Vanessa) Narducci II of Pembroke, KY; adopted daughter Valerie Ore; five sisters Geneva (George) Rowe of Shawnee, OK, Betty Kilfoile, of Enid, OK, Della Woolf of Enid, OK, Tina Smith of Enid, OK and Brenda (Roger) Gripe of Enid, OK; five brothers Richard Metcalfe of Mannford, OK, Douglas Metcalfe of Okmulgee, OK, Kelly Metcalfe of Goldtree, OK, David Metcalfe of Sawyer, OK, and Billie Metcalfe of Enid, OK; 17 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the HCCPL–Imagination Library 1101 Bethel Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
