Kevin Taylor passed away peacefully on March 14, 2021 at the age of 55. He was born and raised in Elyria, Ohio on September 15, 1965.
He will be lovingly remembered by his lovely wife of 34 years, Candessa S. Taylor; his children: Amanda Nichole, Katherine Grace (Jake Alan), Kevin Jacob (Melissa), Joseph Daniel, Michael McPherson; and his grandchildren: Serenity, Adrianna, Savannah, and AJ; his mother Rita, and his siblings Cathy (Gary), Vetsy, Robert (Jamie), Jolene (Charlie); as well as many other aunts, nieces, and nephews.
1SG Kevin Taylor (Retired) served 25 years in the United States Army. He was a light wheel vehicle mechanic. During his time in the service, he served valorously during Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. Throughout his service to our Nation, he received the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, three Army Commendation Medals, three Army Achievement Medals and countless other medals and citations. After his service to the country, he assisted Fort Riley, KS as a federal employee for over 10 years.
Along with his dedication to the Army, he was extremely devoted to his family. During his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, restoring vehicles, shooting guns, fishing with grandchildren and overall spending quality time with his family and community. If we could describe him in three solid words, we would say this amazing man loved his God, his family, and his country.
The viewing service will be held from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. Thursday March 25th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral in Manhattan. Please wear Business Casual Attire. It will be followed by the Celebration of Life at 5PM, Godfreys 920 N. Washington Street, Junction City, KS 66441, please wear casual/fun attire.
Graveside Services with military honors will be held at 10AM on Friday March 26th at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, 5181 Wildcat Creek Rd, Manhattan, KS 66502. Please wear Formal Black attire. The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
