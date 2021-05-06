Loren I. Holm, 99, passed away May 2, 2021, at the Morris County Hospital. He was born June 17, 1921 near Dwight, Kansas, the son of Ivar E. and Birttie E. Harris Holm. He grew up in the Dwight area, attending grade school at Swartz School and he graduated from Dwight Rural High School in 1939. He attended Kansas State Agriculture College for 2 years. He married Mildred Rinabarger at the home of her parents in Alta Vista, Kansas on April 2nd, 1943 and they celebrated 76 years of marriage before Mildred died in May of 2019. They have three daughters, Connie, Barbara, and Dorothy. Loren and Mildred lived in the rural Dwight area 73 years before moving to the Council Grove Assisted Living in 2016.
Loren and Mildred were dairy farmers and later raised beef cattle. He was proud of his efforts to help organize and then serve as president of a local unit of the KSAC Artificial Breeders Association in the 1950s. He was a member of the Dwight Presbyterian Church, where he was an Elder and served on the Session, as well as contributing much time and effort to helping with the upkeep of the church. He was also on numerous boards including Dwight Rural High School, Morris County Farm Bureau, Morris County Dairy Herd Improvement Association, and the Shawnee Milk Producers Association. He was a Mason, a member of the Morris County 4-H Foundation, and served as an adult 4-H dairy leader at the club and county level.
Loren had many interests but particularly enjoyed having fun with his closest friends and family, traveling, reading and gardening. He and Mildred traveled locally and around the world. He had a great deal of curiosity and a thirst for knowledge, which he attempted to satisfy through his travels and reading. Gardening could be a challenge, but when successful, he loved to share. He was known for asking about the family of any and all he visited.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and all nine siblings: Alice Dowell, Harold Holm, Agnes Aspelin, Harvey Holm, Dorothy Fager, Charles Holm, Helen Carlson, Marjorie Magill Haub, and George Holm.
Surviving are daughters: Connie (Gary) Burton, Barbara (Tom) Foncannon, and Dorothy (Jim) Bock; Grandchildren: Terry (LuAnn) Burton, Ginger (Ken) Updegrave, Brett Foncannon (Shelley Trujillio), Kent (Renee) Foncannnon, Lauren Bock (Jafar Tabaian), Drew Bock (Emily Isler); Great grandchildren: Nathan (Jennifer), Nicholas, and Andrew Burton, Turner and Erik Updegrave, Scarlet, Nolan, and Vivienne Foncannon, and Cole Bock; Great-great-grandchildren: Jacob and Benjamin Burton.
Mr. Holm will lie in state Friday, May 7th, from 1:00 – 7:00pm. Family and friends may gather from 5 – 7 at Sawyer Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 8th at 11 am at the Dwight United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at the Dwight Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rodney K. Morgan Memorial Fund in Veterinary Medicine. They may be sent to 1800 Kimble Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan, KS 66502.
