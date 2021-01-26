Lydia Edda Leonard, 81, of Abilene, KS, formerly of Junction City, KS, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Village Manor in Abilene, KS. A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley. Reverend Rex Matney will officiate. Mrs. Leonard will lie in state from 5-7 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Home 203 N. Washington Street Junction City, KS 66441.
Lydia was born April 27, 1939, in Bodenstadt, Czechoslovakia then moving to Ulm, Germany. Lydia was the daughter of Egon and Wilhelmina (Polk) Jahn.
Lydia married Edward James “Jim” Leonard on August 22, 1959 in Garmisch, Germany. They later moved to the United States where Lydia made her citizenship. Jim “Catfish Fever” passed away May 6, 2014.
Lydia was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and Lydia dearly loved all her pets. Lydia was an Avon Sales Representative and worked many years at the Clothes Barrel in Junction City, KS. Lydia was baptized a Roman Catholic.
Survivors left to mourn their loss are one daughter, Janine P. Schmidt (Stan) of Abilene, KS; two sons, Michael J. Leonard (Susie) of Yellville, AR and Mark J. Leonard (Grace); one sister, Camilla Williams of Carver, MA; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and one sister, Trautel of Germany.
Lydia was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
To leave a special online message for the family, visit www.JohnsonJC.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.