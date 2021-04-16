Marjorie Marie Aspley Lichtenhan of Dwight, Kansas joined her heavenly family at the age of 91 on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2pm, Friday, April 23, 2021 at St. Xavier Catholic Church with Fr. Frank Coady officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home, Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm and Rosary Service from 7:30 to 8 pm.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Mary’s Cemetery Association, Geary County 4-H Foundation, or Chapman Valley Manor and may be left in c/o Johnson Funeral home, 203 N. Washington Street, Junction City, KS 66441.
On May 5, 1929 she was born in Manhattan, Kansas to Roscoe and Theresa Aspley. Her sister, Dorothy Lukert, currently resides in Topeka, Kansas. Other siblings preceding her include: sister Cora Strosnider, and two brothers George and Roscoe Aspley.
She graduated in 1947 from Sacred Heart Academy in Manhattan, and then furthered her education at
Marymount College in Salina. Upon graduation from St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1950 she worked as a registered nurse at VAIL Hospital in Topeka on the pediatric and polio wards.
Marjorie married William (Bill) Lichtenhan May 5, 1953 and celebrated over 59 years of marriage. Moving to the farm on Humboldt Creek Road was an adventure for this city girl. She was busy as a full-time wife, mother to five girls and a community member. Service to others was a constant in her life. She was on the Geary County Extension Council, served as a 4-H Club leader, and was a 65-year member of Humboldt Creek Extension Unit. In addition, she volunteered with the St. Clare House, participated in the Catholic Nurses Organization and worked as Geary County Farm Bureau Woman’s chairman. As an active member of St. Xavier’s Church, she was involved with Circle 2 Altar Society, was a Eucharistic minister and served on Salina Diocese Catholic Women Vicariate. In 1966 she returned part time to Geary Community Hospital working as a registered nurse for 29 years.
Donating blood is life giving. She began during her nurses training donating to babies with the RH factor. As a lifetime Red Cross Donor and volunteer, she surpassed the 10-gallon pin and encouraged others to do the same. Traveling, whether a DeKalb seed trips or family vacations were a source of enjoyment for her with Europe being one of the highlights. Meeting people, caring for grandkids and playing lots of cards were fun for her.
Her daughters include: Elaine Dean-Wamego, Janet & Richard Haag-Emporia, Pam and Dan Boller-Junction City, Anita and Keith Ascher-Junction City and Vickie and Todd Kline-Dwight, Kansas.
Grandchildren include: Brandon & Dianna Dibben, Jennifer & Brian Blume, Kristen & Matt Dieter, John & Jennifer Haag, Ruth & Mike DeLange, Adam & Katie Haag, Rachel Haag, Sarah & Nigel Lock, Amy & Chad Blockcolsky, Audrey & Jason Worthington, Ray & Susan Boller, Tonia Carlson, Jared & Olivia Kline, as well as thirty-two great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
