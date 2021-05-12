Martin Wayne Ascher, 70, of Junction City, KS passed May 10, 2021. Johnson Funeral is assisting the family with arrangements.
Private family inurnment is scheduled for a later date.
Memorials suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 South Eisenhower Dr., Junction City, KS, 66441 .
For condolences, visit www.JohnsonJC.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.