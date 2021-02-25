Mary Kirk, 70, Wakefield, KS, passed February 22, 2021.
A Memorial Mass will be March 6, 2021, 10:00am, St. Xavier Catholic Church, 218 North Washington St., Junction City, KS.
Memorials are suggested to St. Xavier Catholic Church
For condolences, visit www.JohnsonJC.com .
