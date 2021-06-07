Muriel A. Wyman, 95 of Abilene passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. She was born in Sutphen, Kansas January 4, 1926, the daughter of Marvin and Alice (Picking) Gfeller. In 1942 Muriel was united in marriage to Arthur Eye. They later divorced. He preceded her in death in 1979. She was later united in marriage to Kenneth Wyman in 1962. He preceded her in death in February of 2015. Muriel was a housewife. She was a lifelong member of the VFW, an avid doll collector and enjoyed playing bingo. Muriel is survived by her son Daniel Eye and wife Dana of Abilene: Daughter, Cheryl Tyler and husband Martin of Abilene. Four grandchildren: Michael Fuller, Missy Blacketer, Marcy Reiff and Matthew Tyler. Seven great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and one sister, Mary Widler. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Arthur and Kenneth, one sister, Lt. Colonel Helen Gfeller, a brother, Platoon Sgt. John Gfeller and daughter-in-law, Sheryl Eye. The family has chosen cremation. Graveside services for Muriel will be 2:00 P.M., Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Abilene City Cemetery with Pastor Stan Norman Officiating. Interment will take place at the Abilene City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the Alzheimer’s Association. Memorials may be dropped off at the funeral home or mailed to either Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene ,Kansas 67410 or Daniel Eye, 505 NW 6th ST., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Junction City woman embarks on cancer journey after ovarian cancer diagnosis
- Why is the Geary County School District paying $84,000 to a woman who they ran off as principal?
- Principal issue brings up matter of why JCHS Principal was suspended to begin with
- Munson family donates land to be home for Aging Well at the Spring Valley Campus
- Taxpayers in Junction City are paying two people to be the principal at the public high school. They need an explanation.
- Rodger Wayne Brewer
- Police Log 06-01-21
- O’Connor departs from Fort Riley in Victory with Honors ceremony
- Juneteenth at the Lake to return for second year
- Young takes part in public comment segment of commission meeting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.