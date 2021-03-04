Nathan Dean Puett, 30, of Salina, died Friday, February 26, 2021 at Hillsboro, KS. He was welcomed home to Heaven with open arms by his grandmother, Ada Harloff, his father Lester Dean Puett and his sister, Brenda Boland.
Nathan was born January 17, 1991 in Junction City, Kansas, the son of Lester Dean “Butch” Puett and Nancy Domiano Puett. He was a 2009 graduate of Topeka High School and attended Salina Technical School. He was a heavy equipment operator in dirt construction formerly working for TNR Construction Company.
Nathan loved his kids and was a “hands on” dad. He enjoyed video games, disc golf, and grilling, although he was not very good at it. He was an avid fan of the Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs.
Nathan is survived by his companion, Lauren Tompkinson, his two children, “J.D.” Jensen Dean and “A.J.” Aspyn Jo, both of the home of Salina; his sister Andrea Puett and her boyfriend Chris, and their children: Trenton, Rita, and Jonah, his nephew, Indy Boland and half-brother Jason Puett.
Graveside Services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Ashland Cemetery, south of Manhattan, Kansas.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Yorgensen -Meloan- Londeen Funeral Home, Manhattan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Nathan Puett Memorial Fund (checks may be made payable to Lauren Tomkinson). Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
