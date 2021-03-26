Norma J. Davis, 82, of Junction City passed away March 22, 2021 at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan, KS. A visitation will take place Friday, April 2, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Memorial contributions have been designated to the Brooks Beau Davis-Vercher Educational Fund, c/o Johnson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 826, Junction City, KS 66441.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- The man from Hope:
- FBI Offers Reward of up to $10,000 for Information regarding Stolen National Treasures
- Wendy’s still closed after fire
- County debates possibility of adding a financial manager position
- Name of pedestrian killed on I-70 near Fort Riley released
- Governor Laura Kelly Announces Extensions for Certain 2020 Kansas Tax Filings
- Pedestrian found dead on I-70 near Fort Riley
- Jerald (Nub) Acker
- Spring sports strike back
- Kevin Taylor
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.