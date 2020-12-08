Alice Elizabeth (Davis) (Krchma) Morton, age 78, of Manhattan, died Friday December 4, 2020, in Manhattan.
She was born on November 19, 1942 in Santa Barbara, California, the daughter of Horace and Mary Jane (Neito) Davis. Alice always had a passion and drive for knowledge and education. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University for costuming and design. Later she received her master’s degree from Louisiana State University in historical costuming.
She was married to L. John Krchma, they later divorced. She was then married to Elbert E. Morton, he preceded her in death in 2002. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Mary Jane Dover and Lorelei Davis, and her brother-in-law Vincent Dover.
Alice was a patron for the arts and her artistic hobbies included knitting, crocheting, tatting, quilting, drawing and painting. She always enjoyed being with and caring for her family. Her greatest joys were spending time with her grandchildren and babysitting her great-grandchildren.
She was a member of the St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan, where she enjoyed her time with her prayer group. She also attended St. Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City with her family members.
She is survived by her daughters: Barbara Campbell (Gregory), Michele Pruitt (Mikel), and Laurie Bartlett (Thomas); her step-daughter, Monica Morton, step-son Drexel Morton (Mary); her sister, Veronica McClure; her first husband, L. John Krchma; and her 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday December 9, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan. The Rosary will be read following the visitation at 7:00 p.m.
The Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. Thursday December 10, 2020 at the St. Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City. Mass of Christian Burial will be held following the Rosary at 10:30 a.m., with Father Kulandi as Celebrant. Private inurnment will be held at the Sulphur Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggest to the St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan or to St. Xavier Catholic Church or the St. Xavier Catholic School in Junction City. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
