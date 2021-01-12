Allen R Kamm, 91, of Lenexa, Kansas passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021. As he wished, he passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home. A graveside service with family will be held at a later date at St. John’s Cemetery.
Allen was born November 10, 1929 in White City, Kansas the son of Martin and Stella (Williams) Kamm. He met and married his wife, Jean, September 7th 1952, and they remained married until her passing in 2008. True to his roots, Allen worked as a supervisor at various grain elevators for 20 plus years. He and Jean put many, many miles on their Buick traveling throughout the country.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Stella Kamm, his brothers: Martin, Lyle, and Virgil. He is survived by his sisters Virginia Rhodes and Willadeen Kamm. He is also survived by his three daughters Pamela (James) Jones, Janet (Lloyd) Myers, and Annette (Troy) Wells. As well as by his much loved grandchildren (Pamela), Joshua Jones; (Janet) Jackie Scott; (Annette) Jessica Wells and Jenna Ruby. Additionally he had five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Garden Villas of Lenexa; 9705 Monrovia Lenexa, KS 66215.
