Amy M. Armstrong, 48, of Junction City, died unexpectedly on Jan. 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Brown officiating, burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.
Amy was born May 9, 1971, Cairo, IL to Harry Warren and Gwenetta (Whitaker) Armstrong, Jr. Amy graduated from Cairo High School in 1989.
She married Chance Hornberger in 1990, they later divorced.
Amy went to work at DEL Motors in 2003 as a sales consultant and was still employed there at the time of her passing. Amy had a great sense of humor, she enjoyed cooking and KU Basketball but most of all she enjoyed being with her family.
Amy is survived by her daughter, Victoria “Tori” (Partner, John) Hornberger, her granddaughter, Tamari “Mari” Loving; her parents, Gwen and Jim Norris; her brother, Kevin Armstrong all of Junction City; her sister, Gina (Tony) Degnan and their son Chase of Bella Vista, AR, she is also survived by former in laws David and Rosie Hornberger of Cairo, IL.
Amy was preceded in death by her father Harry Warren Armstrong, Jr. in 2016.
