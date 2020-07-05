Andrew Christopher “Drew” Walker, 59, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
He was born July 15, 1960, in Junction City, Kansas, the son of Ray and Nadine (Jaecke) Walker. He was a 1978 graduate of Junction City High School, where enjoyed being in the marching band and JC Chorale. He majored in music merchandising at Emporia State University, where he also participated in the band and choral groups. He is an active member of the “70’s Junction City Kids” Facebook page. Drew often played music for parties with his friends during high school and college. He even spent time on the air at the ESU campus radio station.
Drew spent much of his early career in the food industry, serving most of those years as a management team member at various McDonald’s in the Topeka area. He owned and operated the Solid Rock Sound Machine Mobile Entertainment Company, performing as DJ Drew with his wife, Karen. He founded this DJ service in 1990, starting part time, then in 2008 it became his full time career.
Drew married Karen Marie Cummings on July 20, 1985 in Waverly, Kansas. She survives in Topeka. Other survivors include his sister, Theresa (Mark) Elzinga of Wichita, Kansas; and a niece and nephews, Amber (Robert) Sanchez, Christopher Elzinga, Patrick Elzinga and Matthew Elzinga.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Ray Walker, Mother, Nadine Claire Walker, and his Brother Richard Ray Walker.
A private funeral service was held at Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene, 3501 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka. A public Celebration of Drew’s Life will be held at a later date, please check back for Celebration information.
To view the service, please copy and paste the below URL and it will take you to the church’s YouTube channel where you can look for the service.
https://www.youtube.com/user/wwcnwanamakerwoods/live
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Christian Association (Angel 95), Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN), or Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene.
To view the full the obituary and to leave a message for his family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
