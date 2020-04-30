Arnita R. (Price) Brown departed this earthly world on Saturday April 18, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Arnita was the eleventh child born to Surepty Jane (Johnson) Price and Fate Price Sr. on July 15, 1933 in San Augustine, TX. As a teenager Arnita loved basketball and it was at a basketball game that she met the man she would marry, Tellis Earl Brown. On September 1, 1949 Arnita was joined with Tellis in holy matrimony in San. Augustine, TX. To this union, five children were born, Shirley, Sharon, Sheila, Tellis Jr. and Earline.
In early 1950 Tellis and Arnita moved to Junction City, KS where they would raise their children. In Junction City, Arnita joined Second Baptist Missionary Church, where she served as a Deaconess and the church Treasurer for many years. Arnita was an inquisitive woman who valued education and loved to travel. Over the years, as a Deaconess, Arnita traveled the continental US representing her Church at various conventions and conferences. It was during these travels that Arnita was able to satisfy her inquisitive mind…though only for a time. It never failed that after returning from one trip, she only needed to be asked if she would consider attending another conference or serve as a representative at the next Church convention and she was well on her way. Tellis often said, “No grass will ever grow under ‘Nita’s” feet!
Because of her love of education, Arnita pursued a college education; obtaining an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business Administration from Brown-Mackie College in 1988. In addition on May 10, 1997 Arnita received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Bible-Management and Ethics from Manhattan Christian College. Arnita was a well-known fixture in Junction City and she was a resource to many residents. She was known to provide motherly advice to many and she would often offer suggestions on where to go and what to see. Arnita was known for greeting everyone with her beautiful smile and a hug, she never knew a stranger. She was a loving Mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren and an “adoptive” and “surrogate” mother and grandmother to a host of young women and men.
Arnita was a devoted wife for over five decades. Arnita was preceded in death by her parents, each of her siblings, her husband Tellis Earl Brown, one daughter Earline Brown and one son Tellis Earl Brown Jr.
Arnita leaves to mourn, three daughters Shirley Self (Frank) of Waxhaw, NC; Sharon Davis and Sheila Cox both of Junction City, KS; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren, one great- great-grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews; and a wide body of extended family. She will be greatly missed.
Burial will take place at Fort Riley Cemetery. It is the families wishes to have a Celebration of Life service possibly at a later date due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time.
