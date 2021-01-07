Asako Escott, 87, of Junction City, KS, passed away on December 28, 2020. Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City, KS, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
Placement at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Manhattan, KS, will take place at a later date.
Asako was born January 18, 1933, to Eitaro and Tori Iwamoto in Mongawa, Yugawarmacki Ashigarashimogun Kanagawaken, Japan. She grew up in Yugawara Kanagawaken where she graduated from Odawarahi High School and attended two years college in Yokohama, Japan.
On March 8, 1956, she married Robert G. Escott in Yokohama, Japan. She worked at Elec-Wire, Inc. and retired in 1991 after 18 years. Survivors include Her husband at home and one son, Leroy Escott of Fort Payne, Alabama, three brothers and one sister in Japan, six grandchildren and 15.5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, two sisters, one son Robert Jr., and one daughter, Suson.
***To leave a condolence or share a special memory of Asako, please visit www.johnsonJC.com.***
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.