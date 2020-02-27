Barbara Ann (Heyl) Hoyle, 94, died on Monday, Feb. 17 at 3:30 a.m. at Valley View Senior Life Center with her youngest daughter Melanie at her side.
Barbara was born in WaKeeney, Kansas on Aug. 21, 1925 to Nell (Holmes) Heyl and Andrew W. Heyl. In 1935, at the age of nine, she moved with her family to Junction City where she spent the majority of her life. After graduating from Junction City High School in 1943, Barbara attended Christian College in Columbia, Missouri and graduated from Washburn University with a degree in Liberal Arts in 1947. She was a teacher in Bonner Springs and Salina before returning to Junction City where she married Eldon L. Hoyle in 1949 and raised four daughters.
Barbara belonged to The American Association of University Women, The Ladies Reading Club, Delta Kappa Gamma, The Geary Community Hospital Auxiliary and was especially proud of her years on the public library board. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her lifelong friends, golfing, reading, and watching movies. Unlike many her age, she was not afraid to use a computer and enjoyed emailing her friends and family until the last months of her life. At the age of 60, Ms. Hoyle decided she had missed working outside the home and began a career of substitute teaching, working in this capacity for the next 18 years.
Barbara considered herself an ardent feminist and liberal and was not ashamed to admit it. While an activist in her views, she was frustrated by societal circumstances limiting her participation. She often expressed her views as a contributing columnist for the Junction City Daily Union.
Barbara wished to be remembered for her compassion for others. She considered her four daughters to be her greatest contribution to society, as she believed they exhibited a sensitivity and concern for others that she exemplified by her example.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Eldon L. Hoyle. She is survived by her daughters, Shelley Kite (Tom), Melinda Bozarth (Mike), Melanie Laster (Robert), all of Junction City and Leslie Guerra (Larry) of Sanford, Florida. She had six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. At Barbara’s request, no services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Foundation at 230 West Seventh Street, Junction City, Kansas 66441.
Words cannot express how much she will be missed by all who loved her. To her daughters, she was not only mother, but also doctor, teacher, counselor, cook, philosopher, and friend. Barbara’s daughters would like to thank the wonderful staff at Valley View Senior Life Center for the compassionate care they provided to her over the last seven months.
