Graveside services for Barbara Jean Cobb, 82, Eudora will be private family only. Barbara passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at The Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri.
Barbara was born on Dec. 15, 1937 in Concordia, the daughter of William and Geneva (Ross) Amspacker.
Barbara attended beauty school in Topeka, after high school, and was a beautician for over 50 years. Most of her clients became dear friends and she cherished those friendships always. Barbara also loved to cook and bake and made many special meals for birthdays and holidays. She even made birthday cakes from scratch with her own home-made frosting that everyone loved to eat. She loved to fish with her husband Don as they fished many a weekend together at Milford Lake and even won some fishing contests. Barbara also had a green thumb and loved her inside and outside flowers and plants. She liked to garden too and would have fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and zucchini to eat.
Barbara adored her family whether it was going shopping or on trips with her daughters or spending time with her grandchildren and great granddaughter. She spent a lot of time babysitting, playing games, and attending their school and sporting events. She was loved very much by her family and will be greatly missed.
She married Donald Cobb on Oct. 15, 1961 in Concordia. He preceded her in death Aug. 10, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Beth Turner.
Survivors include her daughters; Donna (Dave) Rodgers, Diana (Troy) Kelley; sister; Relda Vanlaningham; 3 grandchildren; Aleicia Cleveland, Brandon Rodgers, Lance Kelley and 1 great granddaughter, Aubrihanna Cleveland.
The family suggests memorials in her name to The American Cancer Society or The Kansas City Hospice House and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th St., Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.