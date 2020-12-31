Bennie’s life began on October 15, 1926 in Fulton, MO. He was the son of Lester and Bertha (Salmons) Potts. He is a graduate of Fulton High School. Bennie joined the United States Army right out of high school and served his country for 24 years in the Army. Bennie served in World War II and Korea, began flying helicopters in Vietnam; seeing his fair share of combat. After his retirement, Bennie flew helicopters for corporate and private contractors. He was the airport manager in Junction City for a time and taught flying lessons. Bennie was united in marriage to Mildred Wade on June 24, 1956 and she preceded him in death. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Junction City. He is survived by his nieces and nephews Sue (Jack) Swenson of Junction City, Lyle (Beth) Wade of Herington, Milton ( Pat) Wade of Lawrence, Wilna Bammas of Texas, Marc (Alice) Applebaum of Denver, Jim (Cindy) Wade, David (Dar) Wade, and Nancy (Bill) Courth, all of Michigan, Linda (Douglas) Wood of Salem, New Hampshire, Janet Wade of Herington, Steven Wade of Herington, Tom (Ruth) Wade of Lawrence, and Dale (Karen) Craighed of Fulton, MO. Bennie passed away on December 27, 2020 at Valley View Senior Life in Junction City. His family will gather with friends on Tuesday January 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Sunset Hill Cemetery, Herington for his graveside service led by Pastor Tim Maguffee of the First Presbyterian Church. Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, Herington is serving the family. Memorial contributions in Bennie’s name may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, Junction City. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Bennie at www.ymzfh.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Obituary: Christopher L. Southwick MD
- Obituary: Marvel L. Dalton
- Obituary: Richard Gene (Rick) Mansker
- Obituary: Robert L. Laster
- Hospital board meeting talks COVID, vaccine
- Multiple closures due to COVID-19 surge
- Multi-car wreck from Sixth and Madison to Sixth and Webster
- Obituary: Leo W. Foster
- Geary County’s COVID-19 active cases up to 198
- Obituary: Maggie Ruth Mickens
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.