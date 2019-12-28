Bernadine Jean Chadima-Deitrick, 88, died in her sleep Christmas morning 2019 at Oakley Place Adult Care, Topeka, Kansas.
“Bernie” was born December 30, 1931 to Anna Pacha Chadima and George Chadima in Barneston, Nebraska. Bernie and her three older sisters (Valaira, Fern, and Marie) enjoyed a farming lifestyle until their father’s illness caused the family to move from the farm to town. George died in April 1944; Anna died eight months later, leaving Bernie in the care of her sisters, an uncle, and family friends.
Bernie loved small-town living, including roller skating, wading in forbidden flood-swollen creeks, dances in the park, and the occasional skip from school with a girlfriend to smoke and window shop in a nearby community.
As a young woman Bernie relocated to Junction City, Kansas. She was waitressing at a popular diner when she met her future husband, Reginald “Smokey” Deitrick. She and Smokey married in 1950 and raised two daughters, Marsha and Linda.
Bernie and Smokey moved from Junction City to Milford, Kansas, in 1999. They enjoyed Milford’s semi-rural lifestyle until 2014, when they relocated to Topeka, Kansas to be near Marsha and her husband, Larry.
She was preceded in death by Smokey in 2016, infant sister Elizabeth (“Betty Jean”) Chadima, sister Valaira and her husband Harold Schneider; sister Fern and her husband Bernell Schneider, sister Marie (Alan) Patterson, niece Janice Schneider-Schmitz and husband Leon, and nephew Leo Schneider.
Survivors include daughters Marsha (Larry) Givens, Topeka; Linda (Randall) Smith, Tucson, Arizona; grandsons David (Marni) Roberts, Tucson; Michael (partner Kali), Tempe, Arizona, and nieces and nephews who always brightened Bernie’s day with a visit, phone call, or letter.
Cremation will be handled by Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, Topeka. A private burial will be in Milford at a date to be determined later. Thank you to Oakley Place Adult Care, Midland Hospice staff and her medical team for her care.
Bernie loved her family and all animals, especially dogs. Consider a donation to your local animal shelter in her memory.
