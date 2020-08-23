A private funeral Mass for Bernice Ann Boller Erichsen was said Saturday at St. Xavier’s Catholic Church by Father Gnanasekar. Mrs. Erichsen passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at the age of 90.
She was born Dec. 9, 1929 to Frank E. and Mary Ann Arkell Boller in Junction City. Her entire life was spent in the Geary County community; a community she served in numerous ways.
She attended grade school in Eastern Geary County at the Enterprise School. Her high school years were spent at St. Xavier’s where she graduated in 1948. Following graduation she worked for an insurance company as a stenographer-secretary and then later at Fort Riley in the fiscal office and the Post Chaplain’s Office.
On June 23, 1949 she married Clarence R. Erichsen at St. Xavier’s Church. This past June marked their 71st anniversary. Her husband survives at the home.
Together Bernice and Clarence built their lives around their children, their parents, school and church activities. Bernice was a member of the St. Xavier’s Church Alter Society; Circle 4; the Parish Choir and served as secretary for the Parish Council for 7 years. She was also heavily involved with the St. Xavier Alumni Association, oftentimes cooking the entire meal for the annual reunion banquet herself.
She was a volunteer at Valley View Senior Life for 10 years and worked on the Geary County Election Board for 10 years. She was involved in Girl Scouts of America; Boy Scouts of America and the Rolling Meadows Ladies’ Golf Association.
She loved gardening, both vegetables and flowers and spent many summers in a hot kitchen canning the goods from the family’s garden.
Bernice was always willing to help others. She often told her children it was easier to give than to receive.
She is survived by her husband of the home; her children, Steve Erichsen and fiancé Debbie Jones; Eileen and Dale Small; Rock and Liz Erichsen; Dennis Erichsen, Jeanette and Marte DeMars; all of Geary County; grandchildren Stephanie Edmonson, Kelly Kramer, Christian Erichsen, Crystal Erichsen, Chrissa Erichsen, Hailey Browning; nine great-grandchildren; her sister Wilma Lathrop; her sister-in-law Peggy Boller; brother-in-law Bob Wilson and dozens of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Joe Boller, Rosemary Devane, Etta Mae Regelman, Harold Boller and Betty Wilson.
Johnson Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements. Burial followed the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Xavier’s Catholic Church, 218 N. Washington St. Junction City, KS 66441
