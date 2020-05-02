Bernice Dennis, 93, Junction City, passed April 26, 2020. Cremation has taken place. Friends can pay their respects Friday, May 8, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m., Johnson Funeral Home, Junction City, 203 N. Washington Street.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society 1315 S.W. Arrowhead Rd., Topeka, KS 66604.
*** For full obituary visit www.JohnsonJC.com. ***
