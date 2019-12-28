Obituary: Bertha Robinson Dec 28, 2019 Dec 28, 2019 Updated Dec 28, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bertha O. “Bert” (Whatley) Robinson, 55, of Jackson, Mississippi, died Dec. 18, 2019 in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Services for Bert will be held 10a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Johnson Cremations-Funerals-Receptions, Junction City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest e-Edition December 29, 2019 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCommunity says goodbye to community member Ben Bennett in celebration of life ceremony FridayMurder-suicide under investigation after two found dead near Milford Lake DamObituary: Betty Geraldine Childers JonesObituary: Jerry Robert Ponton Sr.Obituary: Ben BennettObituary: James “Jim” RowlandCommunity looks back on the life and service of Ben BennettGeary County Republicans to hold meetingScooter’s to open shops in Junction City and ManhattanObituary: Bernadine Jean Chadima-Deitrick Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local display ads by PaperG Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.