Betsy Lee Young, 73, of Junction City, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City. Betsy was born Jan. 7, 1947 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the daughter of Robert and Dallys (Storandt) Sprehn. She grew up in nearby Bangor, Wisconsin, and graduated from Bangor High School in the Class of 1965.
Betsy married Richard “Dick” Young in Bangor on June 17, 1967. Betsy and Dick were in the army for 31 years and lived all around the world. These places include Fort Riley Kansas, Idar Oberstein Germany, Fort Sill Oklahoma, and Stuttgart Germany, European command. Betsy worked as a civilian employee on several of the military installations where Dick was stationed. She retired as the Mobilization and Deployment Officer on Ft. Riley.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Junction City. She was also a member of several organizations including, Pilot Club, Lady Troopers, and Ladies Reading Club. She was also a volunteer with the Army Community Services. Throughout her career, she was awarded several awards, including the Distinguished Trooper Award, the Molly Pitch Award, Margaret Corbin Award, and the Dept. of The Army Outstanding Civilian Service Medal.
Survivors include her husband Dick, of the home; three daughters, Roberta Lee, Columbia, Missouri, Jennifer Young, Bangor, Wisconsin, and Joanna Young-Smith and her husband, CDR Thomas Smith, U.S. Navy, Brussels, Belgium; 2 sisters, Sara Tenner and her husband Ron, West Salem, Wisconsin, and Bethel Horstman and her husband William, Bangor, Wisconsin; and 2 grandson, Joseph Richard Lee and Robert Austin Lee.
The family will greet friends Thursday, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., with a eulogy by General (Retired) Mike Dodson at 7 p.m., all at Johnson Funeral Home, Junction City. Betsy will then be taken to Bangor, Wisconsin for services there. Burial will be in Bangor, Wisconsin.
Memorial contributions may be given in Betsy’s name to Junction City Y.M.C.A. or Central Kansas Military Community Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Junction City, Kansas 66441.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.