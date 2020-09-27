Beverlee Patsy (Stevens) Gfeller, 96, of Chapman, KS, was called to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Chapman Valley Manor. Graveside services will be held 10 AM Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. John’s Evangelical Cemetery. Pastor Maria Foerschler will officiate. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Chapman Valley Manor Activity Fund or to the Alida Upland Cooperative Parish Church.
B. Patsy (Stevens) Gfeller was born May 11, 1924, Marion, KS. She was the second daughter to Gerald A. and Grace V. (Kuhn) Stevens.
Patsy had many interests. She joined The Order of Eastern Star along with her sister in 1953 and held many offices of Chaplain. Ruth, Assoc. Matron of Treasurer for a total of 14 years. She received her 50 year Pin and Certificate with her sister in 2007. She had joined Daughters of the American Revolution in 1979 and received pin and certificate in 2004 for 25 years of membership.
She was a graduate of Junction City High School, with the class of 1942, and upon graduation from high school she was first employed by the Chamber of Commerce, then the City Bus Company, where she did Secretarial Work and Bookkeeping for a number of years. She was also employed by A.K. Bader, Architect for two years and at the Provost Marshall’s Office at Fort Riley one winter.
Patsy and her sister Elaine had a dance team, and danced publicly during their grade school and high school days.
She had studied Commercial Art and Creative Writing for two years each. She had a fondness for Poetry and had many of her poems published. She had received a beautiful Crystal Trophy of Recognition from The International Society of Poets in July of 2006.
She was baptized in the First Christian Church of Junction City in 1933 and transferred her membership to St. John’s Evangelical and Reformed Church upon marriage to Frank. They retired to Wakefield for fifteen years and she attended the First Christian Church then joined the Madura Congregational Church in 2001.
In 2005 Patsy moved to Valley View Senior Living and while living in Junction City, she attended First Christian Church and Zion United Church of Christ.
In May of 2010, Patsy moved to Chapman Valley Manor.
Patsy married Frank W. Gfeller on March 27, 1943. The celebrated their 60th Anniversary in March 2003. Patsy and Frank were parents of one son, Bradley W. Gfeller who passed away quite unexpectedly February 5, 2005 just six weeks to the day after Frank had died.
Patsy was also preceded in death by her parents, her beloved sister, Elaine Pechin Leonard, nieces, Sharon Pechin, Sandy Pechin Baze, cousins, Patricia Lael Ross of Everett, WA and Dr. Stevens Byron Acker, M.D. Wichita, KS.
She is survived by nephew, Greg Pechin, grand niece Stephanie Pechin Griffin (Matt) and their two sons, Garrett and Connor of Topeka, KS, cousins Graham Stevens, Junction City, Judith Stanley, Scottsdale, AZ and Kathleen Ritter Yenni of Wakefield, KS.
