Beverly Velma Reichenberger, 88, Junction City, KS, formerly of McMinnville, OR, passed November 12, 2020. Johnson Funeral Home is assisting with cremation arrangements.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, 3pm November 15, 2020, at JCNaz of Junction City.
*** For condolences, please visit www.johnsonjc.com.***
