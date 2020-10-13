Billie Jo Rivera, 84, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Stoneybrook in Manhattan, KS surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Xavier Catholic Church with Fr. Gnanasekar Kulandai officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery. A visitation will take place at 9 a.m. at the church prior to the service with a rosary recited at 9:30 a.m.
Billie Jo was born November 16, 1935, the daughter of William f. and Wilma Ione (Emmert) Guyle. Billie Jo has resided in Junction City, KS since 1940 having moved here from Sturgis, SD.
Billie Jo worked at Fort Riley for many years in the finance department and the Quarter Master Laundry She was a member of St. Xavier Catholic Church where she was active with Circle Four. She was active with the Earl C. Gromley American Legion Post #45 Auxiliary and the former American Legion Post #207 Auxiliary in Ogden, KS where she served as president of both auxiliaries numerous times. She also served as the Fourth District President two times. Billie Jo belonged to the Women’s International Bowling Congress for many years and volunteered with the Geary Community Hospital Auxiliary.
Billie Jo married Jose’ Luis Rivera-Rios November 22, 1955 he preceded her in death.
Survivors include three sons; Jose’ Rivera and his wife Alicia of Oak Forest, IL, (Wm.) John Rivera and his wife Jean of Herington, KS and Jesse Rivera and his wife Melissa of Junction City, KS; two daughters, María Hodge and her husband Kelly of Junction City, KS and Jodean Tieyah and her husband Ted of Junction City, KS; one sister, Mary Lou Fair of Abilene, KS; sixteen grandchildren, thirty one great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Walter Guyle and one grandson.
**To leave a special online message for the family, visit www.johnsonjc.com**
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.