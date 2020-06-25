Calvin D. Woods, 76, of Grandview Plaza, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Salina Regional Health Center. Calvin was born Oct. 30, 1943 at Caraway, Arkansas, the son of Albert F. “Buddy” & Alice “Nadine” (Wilson) Woods.
He attended schools in Paragould Arkansas, and moved to Junction City in 1963.
Calvin was a Lineman for Cable TV in Junction City from 1963-1969, and later was a Lineman for Flint Hills Electric Cooperative for 36 1/2 years.
Calvin was a member of the B.P.O.E., Lodge #1037 (Elks), and the Eagles Lodge, both of Junction City.
He married Barbara Ann Bullock on October 16, 1963 in Junction City. Barbara survives of the home.
Other survivors include: a son, Ronald Woods and his wife Kathryn, Grandview Plaza; and Lisa Snody and her husband Robert, White City; a brother, Jimmie Lee Woods, Lafe, Arkansas; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great grandsons.
Calvin was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Angel Lea Woods in 1966; a sister, Wanda Fay; and 3 brothers, Albert “Arkie”, John “J.W.”, and Danny Woods.
A graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Skiddy Cemetery, south of Junction City, with Pastor Brian Emig presiding. The family will greet friends Thursday evening, June 25, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Johnson Funeral Home, with Social Distancing encouraged.
Memorial contributions may be given, in Calvin’s name, to the Cancer Research Fund, KSU Foundation, P.O. Box 9200, Shawnee Mission, Kansas 66201-1800.
