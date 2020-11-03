Carlos Juan Roman, 77, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Kansas City, KS. Carlos will lie in state on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Johnson Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the St. Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City with Fr. Gnanasekar Kulandai officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions have been designated to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Friends of Animals.
Carlos was born June 28, 1943 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Basilio and Celia (Carreras) Roman. At the age of 4 his family moved to New York City, where he remained until graduation from Haaren High School in 1961. After a couple years in the civilian work force, he was drafted into the U S Army and served 20 months in Germany, 26 months in Vietnam and the rest of his time was served at Fort Riley, KS where he was honorably discharged.
During his military career he received two Purple Hearts, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, VietNam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Unit Presidential Award.
During his first year back in the civilian work force, he worked at Westside Dairy for 7 months and then for Bill Haslett tree service for 4 months.
In October 1973 he joined the Junction City Police Department as the Animal Control Officer as well as being a member of the police reserves. In June 1975 he became a full-time police officer on street patrol and in February 1981 he was promoted to detective. He retired from the Junction City Police Department in June 1994 and went to work for the Geary County Sheriff Department, where he was promoted to Detective Sergeant in February 1996. In January 2001 he became the Undersheriff for Sheriff James Jensen as well as being the department K-9 handler and supervised the K-9 unit. He retired from law enforcement in February 2011.
During his law enforcement career, he obtained his associates degree in criminology and successfully completed many seminars and classes to include those with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He received the Merit Award for Excellent Arrests and Outstanding Commendation Award, both from the American Police Hall of Fame as well as certificates and awards from the Heart of America Police Association.
Carlos is survived by his wonderful wife of 42 years, Joan Roman; brother, George (Dolores) Roman of Norwalk, CT; sister, Carmen (Luis) Rivera of Columbus, GA; sisters in law, Cathie Fultz and Paula Fultz of Junction City, KS and Virginia (Howard) Baum of Brandon, FL. He is also survived by nieces, Maria Jimenez of Mahopac, NY, Denise Roman of NYC, Leslie (Donald) VanPatten of Brandon, FL, Keely Fultz and Savannah Holley of Junction City, KS; nephews, Ivan Roman of NYC, Brandon Baum of Brandon, FL, Eric Holley and Melinda Leblanc of Junction City and Zentavious Leblanc of Junction City, KS.
