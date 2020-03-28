Carmencita (Carmen) Oarmata Analupa, age 70, a longtime resident of Junction City, passed away in her home surrounded by her family, on the evening of Tuesday, March 24, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Carmen was born on May 5, 1949, in Buhi, Camarines Sur, Bicol Providence, Philippines, raised by her grandparents.
Carmen finished high school and was in her first year of college when she met the love of her life, her ‘Darling,’ Charles (Chuck) Kiser, while he was visiting the Philippines on R&R from serving in Vietnam. Chuck and Carmen were married on July 19, 1970, at the Ermita Church in Manila, Philippines. And the legacy began.
Chuck brought Carmen back to the United States, and she grew into the most outstanding wife, mother, friend, sister, a neighbor that anyone could ask for. They continued to travel to different duty stations, had three children, and eventually settled in Junction City in 1985. For many years, Carmen had a home daycare that kept her yard full of Little Tike toys, her arms full of babies, and their faces full of kisses.
Carmen’s biggest priority was serving and loving Jesus. She attended the Catholic church on Fort Riley and St. Xavier’s. She would serve in any capacity she could. “Put God first because He is so good, and everything else will fall into place,” was what anyone would hear if she had your attention long enough.
Carmen was involved with the local Filipino-American organizations. She enjoyed sharing her culture, dances, celebrations, and food. Carmen was also involved in the Lion’s Club, Catholic Women of the Chapel, Troubadours, and Meals on Wheels.
Carmen is survived by her loving spouse, Chuck Kiser of Junction City; her three grateful children and their spouses: Chuckie and Jessica of Junction City, Chris, and Imee of Mildenhall, England, Carmelinda and Will (Cornell) of Rock Springs, Wyoming; her five grandchildren who lit up her face: Chuckie (IV) and Isabel Kiser, Chris (Jr) Kiser, Olyvia, and Judson Cornell, and Sisters in Italy, Switzerland, Philippines, many cousins, and friends she considered family.
Carmen was preceded in death, her parents, and her grandparents.
It is with great sorrow and disappointment in our current environment surrounding COVID-19, that only a private family mass will be at St. Xavier’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. We plan to record them on Facebook Live so you can join us virtually. We intend to have a Celebration of Life for Carmen at a later date.
Carmen felt and knew all the love, support, and prayers she received from people all over the world. She was so grateful, and so is her family. We thank you with all our Hearts.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to EWTN, Eternal Word Television Network, and St Jude Children Hospital.
Johnson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
