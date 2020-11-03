Carolyn C. Tate, 74, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. A funeral service will be held 11a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at New Church of the Living God with Pastor James E. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery. Mrs. Tate will lie in state 5-7 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Home. The family will not be present during this time. Masks and social distancing are required.
Carolyn Tate was born April 5, 1946, to Sally Lou and George Carter in Elberton, GA. She was the youngest of six children.
Carolyn graduated from Blackwell Memorial High School with the Class of 1964. She attended Paine College in Augusta, GA. She received a Bachelor’s of Art Degree in Sociology and a Minor in English. After college, she married her high school sweetheart, James Hill Tate who had joined the U.S. Army. They were married in Hollis, NY at the house of her brother, Reverend Walter H. Carter who officiated the wedding. They began their journey as husband and wife.
Mrs. Tate was a thirty two year employee for U.S.D. #475. The last twenty years, she was the Director of the Head Start Program. She attended New Church of the Living God. She also enjoyed participating in her Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and reading inspirational books. She enjoyed spending time with her darling husband James and two daughters, Tiffany, Tagan and their husbands and sons, Charles and Mitchell Collins and Perry and PerryJames Newbill. She also enjoyed spending time shopping and was a great friend and wonderful listener and she always made everyone feel supported and encouraged.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother and father, Sally Lou and George Carter; brothers, Reverend Walter H. Carter,George Carter, Jr.; sisters, Sallie Lou Carter Huff and Addie Mae Carter Hester.
Carolyn leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband, James H. Tate; daughter, Tiffany S. Tate-Collins, son-in-law, Charles M. Collins, her grandson, Mitchell T. Collins; daughter, Tagan S. Newbill, son-in-law, Perry R. Newbill, Jr.; her grandson, PerryJames C. Newbill; her sister, Connie Smith; brother-in-law, Eugene Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and loving friends.
