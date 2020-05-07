Charlene Friedly Tate, 73, of Colorado Springs, CO, went to be with her Lord Jesus on April 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Tate, and her children, Victoria Luecke, Angela Schneider, Christina Davis, David Tate, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
