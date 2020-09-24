Clarence “Chuck” Henry “Hank” Mahieu, 63, of Junction City, KS, passed away on August 13, 2020. Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday October 3, 2020, 1:30pm, at the First United Methodist Church, 804 N. Jefferson St., Junction City, KS 66441.
Memorials are suggested to the Geary County Animal Shelter 2324 N. Jackson St., Junction City, KS, 66441.
Chuck was born on December 2, 1956, in Stuttgart, Germany, to Henry and Nancy (Walters) Mahieu. When he was a baby, his family moved to Junction City, Kansas, where his father retired. While growing up he was active in the Boy Scouts of America and participated in many scouting activities. Chuck attended Junction City schools and graduated from Junction City High School class of 1974. He went to further his education at Kansas State University. He was initiated into the Alpha Upsilon Chapter of the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity on November 17, 1974 while attending K-State. Chuck also attended Manhattan Area Technical College. He graduated from the university in May of 1978. He started working for the City of Junction City in 1983 as an Assistant to the City Engineer. On December 9, 1989 he married his childhood sweetheart and best friend Teresa K. Burton.
Chuck was an integral part of the scouting and the Junction City communities. He earned many decorations, awards, served on many councils, volunteered in many events, and was a member of several organizations.
Chuck was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to go camping with friends and family. He also had a deep love and respect for animals. Cats were his favorites, but he had a way with all wild creatures. Above all he was a family man. Chuck was a devoted husband, adoring father, caring grandfather, and loyal friend.
Chuck is survived by his loving family: his wife, Teresa of the home; his daughter, Billie Jo Angelica (Derek) Hobling of Manhattan, KS; his granddaughter, Raven Moore of Alta Vista, KS; his son-in-law, Robert Allen Moore of Alta Vista, KS; and a host of loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Bobbie Jo Marie Moore.
