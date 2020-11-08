Clarence David Lehner, 86, Chapman, KS, passed November 5, 2020.
A private burial will be at the Highland Cemetery with Pastor George McCall officiating.
Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Junction City, 630 South Eisenhower Dr., Junction City, KS, 66441 .
