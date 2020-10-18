Clayton R. Olson, 83, of Junction City, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Abilene Memorial Hospital in Abilene.
Clayton was born August 26, 1937 in Council Grove, the son of Martin and Effie (Smith) Olson. He grew up in Burdick and graduated from Diamond Valley High School in the Class of 1955. He later attended Brown-Mackie Business School in Salina and graduated in 1956.
Clayton moved to Junction City and started working at the Commissary on Ft. Riley and later became the Commissary Manager/Commissary Officer. Under his leadership, the Ft. Riley Commissary was awarded the “Best Commissary” by the Department of The Army three different times. Clayton retired after 39 years.
Clayton was a member of the First Baptist Church in Junction City, the Burdick Lodge #429 A..F&A.M. (now part of the Emporia, Ks. Lodge), and The M:.W:. Grand Lodge A.F. & A.M. of Kansas. He was awarded his 50 Year Membership Award from the Grand Lodge of Kansas in January 2009.
Clayton married Celia Quisenberry on March 21, 1971 in Junction City. She survives of the home. He is also survived by a son, Michael R. Olson, Overland Park.
He was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Olson on May 11, 2015.
It was Clayton’s wish to be cremated.
Friends may sign the register book, 5 p.m-7 p.m., on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home. The family will not be present.
A Memorial Service will be 1:30 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Junction City. An Inurnment Service will follow at Highland Cemetery. Due to the current environment surrounding COVID-19, face masks are requested to be worn.
Memorial contributions may be given in Clayton’s name to The First Baptist Church, 624 N. Jefferson, Junction City, KS 66441.
