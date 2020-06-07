Connie Lee Stoddard, 76, of Junction City, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Geary Community Hospital. Connie was born Jan. 31, 1944 in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Lloyd C. and Pearl Mae (Riedy) Aubrecht.
She attended schools in Iowa City and graduated from Iowa City High School in 1968. She later attended Kansas State University.
Connie was a homemaker, but worked for many years for USD #475 as a School Secretary and Teachers Aide in several elementary schools, but primarily Ware Elementary on Ft. Riley.
Connie attended First United Methodist Church in Junction City.
Connie married Robert J. Stoddard on Jan. 10, 1970 in Iowa City. Robert survives of the home. Other survivors include: a son, Ronald E. Stoddard, Junction City; 2 daughters, Dianne Kay Clark, Queen City, Missouri, and Stacey Lynn Stoddard, Overland Park; a brother, Robert Aubrecht; 5 grandchildren, Emilie, Kelsey, Christian, Joseph, and Jessica; and 2 great grandchildren, Ethan and Brayden.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and a sister.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Highland Cemetery with Pastor Dirk Wiess presiding. Connie will lie in state and a register book can be signed at Johnson Funeral Home Tuesday, June 9, 2020 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Connie’s name can be given to The American Heart Assn., 5375 W. 7th St., Topeka, Kansas 66606.
