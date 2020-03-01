Cynthia C. Caracofe, 52, of Junction City, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. There are no services at this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
