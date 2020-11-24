Dale Edward Burris, 83, former resident of Junction City, KS passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at The Crossings at Flower Mound in Flower Mound, Texas.Dale was born June 19, 1937, in Junction City, Kansas, to Marvin and Grace (Huston) Burris. Dale graduated from Junction City High School in 1955. Dale married Nancy Weak on June 7, 1964 in Abilene, Kansas. They had two children Rodney and Jennifer.He worked a variety of jobs including volunteer fireman for Geary County and Township trustee for Smokey Hill Township. In 1993, Dale retired as a Civil Service employee from Fort Riley. He was a 40 plus year member of First Baptist Church, Junction City, where he served as deacon, trustee, Sunday School teacher, Youth Director, and Awana Commander. He is survived by one son, Rodney Burris, of The Colony, Texas; one daughter, Jennifer Crossman, of Junction City, Kansas; three sisters, Susie Parsons and Nancy (Ron) Metz both of Michigan, Helen Hartung of Wichita, Kansas, one brother, Carl Burris of Clay Center, Kansas, one sister-in-law Michiko Burris of Junction City, Kansas and four grandchildren, Kyle, Cody, Nathan and Rebecca.He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Grace Burris, his wife, Nancy Burris and two brothers, Earl Burris and Derrell Burris.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. The family has asked that memorial donations be made to the Geary County 4-H Senior Center or the First Baptist Church of Junction City.
