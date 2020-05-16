Damien Paul St. Julien, 39, of Junction City, KS, passed away on May 9, 2020. Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City is assisting the family with burial arrangements.
A private family rosary will be held Tuesday May 19, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home, 203 N. Washington St.
Due to the current COVID-19 protocol, a private mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday May 20, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 218 N. Washington St. in Junction City with Fr. Gnanasaker Kulandai officiating with burial to follow the services at St. Marys Cemetery,1657-1699 St. Marys Rd. in Junction City.
Memorials are suggested to the Geary County Food Pantry, 136 W. 3rd St., Junction City, Kansas 66441, where he was a member of the Food Committee of Junction City.
Damien was born on June 12, 1980, in Cape Canaveral, Florida to John and Jeanette St. Julien. His father was active duty Air Force, and his mother was an education counselor for the Department of Defense. On his father’s orders, the family spent 3 years in Germany, 4 years in England, and on his mother’s orders, one year in Spain, then back to England where his father retired from the Air Force after 20 years of honorable service. The family was reassigned to Ft. Riley on his mother’s orders where she retired after 30 years of service. Damien was very proud of the fact that until moving to Junction City, approximately 10 of his 11 years on earth were lived in Europe.
He had many interests. He has a couple of published articles in local papers, and he loved writing songs and singing. Growing up, he engaged in sports. He played soccer as a tot, and 8th grade football for St. Xavier Catholic School, and he also won several trophies for Taekwondo. After high school, he worked at Proseco for 8 years and took classes with Colorado Technical College. Always interested in helping others, he became the manager of a food distribution center in Lawrence, Kansas. There are several articles about his good works there. His last permanent job was as a telecommunications manager with a banking client.
Damien is survived by his loving family: son, Ithamar Allamby and wife of Junction City, KS; three daughters, Nevaeh, Harley, and Dacia; his parents, John and Jeanette St. Julien of Junction City, KS; and his two sisters, Shawna and husband Ernest Lopez of San Antonio, TX, and Nicole and husband Carlos Cameiras of Hialeah, FL. He will be missed by many who knew and loved him.
