David Ray Sheaffer, 79, of Junction City died April 5, 2020 at Valley View Senior Life. No public service will take place due to the current environment surrounding the COVID-19. The family will have a private family visitation followed by a private Graveside service at Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions have been designated to the Junction City Junior Baseball Association and to the Junction City High School Baseball Team in c/o Johnson Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 203 N. Washington Street Junction City, KS. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time.
David was born on Christmas Day 1940, Junction City, KS to William and Ruth (Weaver) Sheaffer. He attended schools in Junction City and graduated from Junction City High School in 1958.
Following graduation he was then employed by the Kansas Department of Transportation as an Engineering Technician and Surveyor, working on the construction of I-70 around Junction City. David retired from KDOT in 1994 and worked for Kaw Valley Engineering doing road and bridge inspections until 2009 and retired for the second time at age 69.
David met and married Marcine Ann Wunder March of 1959. They had two sons, Roger Alan and Kenneth “Kenny” Dean. Marcine preceded David in death October 14, 2019.
David was a big sports fan of the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas State Wildcats. For many years he was very active in the Junction City Little League baseball program where he coached young men for 14 years and competed in tournaments all over Kansas. He was given the Single Outstanding Coach award by the YMCA for his dedication of raising funds for the capital improvement of the YMCA Building.
He is survived by his two sons, Roger A. Sheaffer and Kenny D. Sheaffer both of Junction City, KS; two grandchildren, Ryan A. Sheaffer of Junction City, KS and Amanda (Dillon) Ruthstrom of Clay Center, KS; two great-grandchildren, Trey A. Sheaffer and Brooklynn M. Sheaffer; he is also survived by two brother-in-laws, Gene Wunder of Niland, CA and Wayne Bentley of Cedartown, GA; his sister-in-law, Eldora Wunder of Vermillion, SD; many nephews and nieces and great-nieces and great-nephews.
**To leave a special message for the family, visit:www.JohnsonJC.com**
