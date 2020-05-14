David Roberts was born in Houston TX 3/21/67. He attended Saint X for grade school then finished in Junction City public school. David is survived by his mother Victoria Doran, Junction City KS, sister Georgia Roberts, CA, brother Kalop Wattson, TX, and daughter Kilah Roberts, OR. Cremation has taken place.
