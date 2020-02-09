Dean Eugene Muenzenmayer, 72, of Reno, Nevada died peacefully on December 16, 2019. His wife, Ronnie was at his side.
Graduate of Junction City High School, Class of 1966, after which he joined the Army and was honorably discharged.
After his tour of duty he went to work for Greyhound Bus Lines, drove for many years until he sustained an injury on the job and was medically disabled. Driving for Greyhound Bus Lines was his passion.
Survivors include his wife, Ronnie and his brother Alfred. Dean’s brother, Karl, preceded him in death in 2018.
