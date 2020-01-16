DeWain Krinhop, age 82 years, passed away Jan. 13, 2020 at Chapman Valley Manor.
He was born to Elmer and Hazel Krinhop on Oct. 22, 1937 at the Junction City Hospital. He grew up on the family farm north of Chapman with his two brothers and two sisters. He attended grade school and graduating from Dickinson County High School in 1955.
On Aug. 31, 1957, he married Caroline M. Knopp at the Scherer Memorial Lutheran Church in Chapman. Together they worked on the farm, enjoyed auctions, worked at the dry cleaners, worked as school custodians, and raised their two sons, Roger and Brian.
DeWain had many interests, he loved collecting antiques and other unusual items. Many times he obtained items by bartering. He would empty out a shed or tear down a building and end up with a wide variety of unique items like the metal Ford sign, sleigh, or several wooden plows. DeWain was known by many antique dealers and had several sheds of these unique items. For DeWain, there were no strangers and he always had a story or a tease.
He was a member of Scherer Lutheran Church and later Chapman United Methodist Church, board member of Dickinson County Heritage Center, Chapman Senior Center and Alida Co-op, member of Lions Club and 4-H Leader with Chapman Shamrocks 4-H Leader
Even with their busy schedule of work and hobbies, DeWain and Caroline loved to be with their two sons. They would go on fun family vacations and visit various states. But what he and Caroline enjoyed the most was following their sons sporting events. Even after the boys were grown and married, they began attending their grandchildren’s activities.
He is survived by his sons, Roger (Coleen) Krinhop, Chapman and Brian Krinhop, Lindsborg; grandchildren Cole (Mindy) Krinhop, Kayla (Ryan) Herrman and Matt (Bethanie) Krinhop, Brandon (Danielle) Krinhop, Bristen (Jesse) Riggs, Braden(Renee) Krinhop and Breanne Krinhop; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Karyn Ashburn and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline and daughter in law, Brenda Krinhop; his parents, Elmer and Hazel Krinhop; brothers, Kenneth and Harvey Krinhop and sister, Patricia Carlson.
Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 19 from 5 – 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday, Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m. Both at the Chapman United Methodist Church, 426 Sheeran, Chapman. Pastor Connie Wooldridge officiating. Burial will be at Indian Hill Cemetery, Chapman, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Chapman Irish Foundation or Chapman Senior Center in care of Londeen Funeral Home, PO Box 429, Chapman, KS 67431.
