Dominik A. “Tom” Bucher, 84, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS. Cremation has taken place. No memorial services are planned at this time.
Dominik was born one of fifteen children on December 22, 1935, in Wolhusen, Switzerland the son of Albert and Anna (Haldi) Bucher.
In Switzerland, Dominik served an apprenticeship and learned the craft of cabinetmaking. After moving to the United States in 1959, he worked for a cabinetmaker in Poughkeepsie, NY. Dominik attended language school where he learned Russian, German and French. In the early 1960’s he was drafted into the United States Army. In the Army, he played the french horn in the Army Band. One of his highlights, was playing for President John F. Kennedy. During his Army career, he earned his United States Citizenship. In 1963, he was discharged from the United States Army at Fort Riley, KS. He made his home in Junction City, KS. During his time in Junction City, he worked various jobs as a finish carpenter and cabinetmaker. Dominik served as the manager at Mobil Traveler for many years. During his time at Mobil Traveler, he met and married the love of his life Marianne Lettenbauer. They married February 16, 1971. He also owned and operated his rental business along with his wife Marianne. He attended St. Xavier Catholic Church.
Other survivors left to mourn his loss are his three sons, Wolfgang, Robert and Dominik, Jr.; one daughter, Dominique and her husband Brian. All children live in the Geary County area. He is also survived by three grandchildren and several siblings.
**To leave a special online message for the family, visit www.johnsonjc.com**
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.