Donald L. Dowdall, 84 of Milford, Kansas passed away on September 25th, 2020 at Via Christi in Manhattan, Kansas with his four daughters by his side. Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation. A Graveside Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Cemetary Junction City, Kansas with Ronnie Roberts of First Christian Church officiating.
Donald was born June 22nd, 1936 to Lester and Mabel R. (Wells) Dowdall in Junction City, Kansas. He is one of five siblings. Don graduated from Junction City High School in 1955. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army. He served in numerous duty stations domestic and abroad to include Korea, Thailand, and 3 tours to Vietnam. He attended and graduated from Saint Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Admisistration. He retired from the Army in 1976 with the rank of Master Sergeant, then went to work for the US Postal Service retiring in 1998 as Post Master of the city of Milford, Kansas.
Don married the love of his life Connie Delay on May 18th, 1964. The two had four daughters, Kathy, Cheri, Donna, and Kim.
Don and Connie owned and operated a liquor store in the Eagles building, L & H Trailer Court and later Dowdall Rentals. They also had Connie’s Western Wear in Junction City.
Don was an avid hunter and found a life long passion for golf winning numerous tournaments. He also took a part time position at Rolling Meadows Golf Course.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Alice, Marie, and Wayne and his wife Connie that passed in 2018. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter Rachele Bowers Berumen in 2015.
Don is survived by his sister Blanche Hood of Albuquerque, New Mexico, his daughters Kathy (Bill) Jones of Warrenton, MO, Cheri (Don) Robertson of Junction City, Ks , Donna Bates and fiance Chad Quandt of Alta Vista, Ks , Kim (Brian) Moast , Fords, NJ. He is also survived by grandchildren Michelle (Mike) Wachsnicht, Gabriel Berumen, Tonya Goddard, William Stambaugh, Shay Robertson, Brandon Buckner, Brittany (Mark) Clark, Jessica Moast and finace Evan Norwood, Megan Moast, and Kristen Moast. Great-grandchildren Drew, Ben, Gabriella , Ethan, Arturo, Owen, Ayana, Reese and Madeline. He is also survived by his beloved dog Bella.
Don was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution can be made to St. Judes Childrens Hospital.
**To leave a special online message for the family, visit www.JohnsonJC.com**
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.