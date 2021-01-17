Dr. Christopher “Chris” L. Southwick, age 64, of Abilene, KS, passed away doing what he loved on Monday, December 21, 2020. Dr. Southwick was born on January 12, 1956. Due to having a profound love of learning and education all his life, he had a professional background that was unsurpassed. Dr. Southwick attended Kansas State University for a degree in Pre-Medical Chemical Engineering. He was a proud member of the Theta Xi Fraternity and a Wildcat fan thru and thru. Chris enjoyed watching the Wildcats play football and would often attend the Girls Basketball games with his wife and in-laws. He went on to graduate from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 1984. He then completed his residency in Anesthesiology at Western Reserve Care System in Youngstown, OH through 1987.
Dr. Southwick loved his family, his work, and his patients. Committing his life to helping those in need, he always remained humble and witty. Throughout his career, Dr. Southwick became licensed to practice medicine in nine states, including opening his own successful pain management practice in Northeastern Kansas. Finally relocating to Junction City where he opened up his final practice hoping to better serve the Army personnel. He was a strong supporter of the troops in part due to his own time in the Army where he served as Major Southwick for a total of 8 years. He had been a devout member and past-President of the American Society of Anesthesiologists since completing his residency, although the rest of his interests and affiliations were numerous and also highly prized.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kerry Southwick (Long) of Abilene, KS; his brother Patrick Southwick of Salina, KS, and his four children – Andrew Southwick of Denver, CO; Kylie (Southwick) Roach (Phillip) of Prairie Village, KS; Caitlin Southwick of Leawood, KS; Everett Southwick of Tampa, FL. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Father, and Sister. A private family visitation was held at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene, KS. A Celebration of Life Service will be held this coming Spring. Chris helped to make this life more bearable for so many others and he will be sorely missed. Rest in Peace, Chris, we love you and we thank you!
